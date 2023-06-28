1 booked on rape charge in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, June 27
The police registered a case against a gym trainer on the charge of raping a married woman. The suspect has been identified as Amit Chaudhary, a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Mubarikpur Road, Dhakoli.
The woman in her complaint to the police stated that she was introduced to a trainer at the gym she used to workout at. She alleged that the gym trainer started calling and harassing her.
The complainant said that the suspect took her to a room in the gym and raped her.
The suspect forcefully sent the victim’s photos on her mobile phone to his phone and started blackmailing her.
A case has been registered.
