1-day police remand for PUDA officer

Mohali, January 25

A local court today sent Mahesh Bansal, Executive Officer (Coordination), PUDA, Mohali, to one-day police remand in a case of graft and cheating.

The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Bansal under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC. The case was registered at the VB police station on January 17.

A spokesperson said the case was registered against Bansal, Sunehra Singh, a resident of Sonepat; Dr Parminderjeet Singh; Daljit Singh, senior assistant; and Gurdeep Singh, record-keeper, on a complaint of Umesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 80.

It had come to light a 500 sq yd residential plot in Mohali was allotted by GMADA to Sunehra in 2016. Sunehra had entered into an agreement with complainant Umesh Goyal to sell the plot on May 29, 2017, but before the completion of the deal, the allottee got the plot transferred to Dr Parminderjeet Singh and others.

The complainant filed two applications with the Estate Officer, GMADA, urging it not to transfer the plot to any party, but Bansal, allegedly without giving chance of hearing to complainant Goyal and in collusion with Parminderjeet and others, transferred the plot to Parminderjeet and misappropriated/destroyed the related file from the office.

