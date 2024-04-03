1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run

Mohali, April 2
A scooter-borne man, Trilochan Singh, died and the pillion rider, Amlok Singh was injured after being hit by a speeding car near the Mohali Towers light point. Trilochan was rushed to a hospital at Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered.
