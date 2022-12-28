1 held for theft at sanitary store in Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested for stealing sanitary goods and tiles from a shop. According to the police, Ashok Garg claimed 100 boxes of tiles, two washbasins and other sanitary goods were stolen from Geeta Marble Tiles, Dhanas. A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station and later Mohit Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, was arrested. TNS

Naveen appointed SDM (South)

Chandigarh: Naveen, an officer of the DANICS cadre, has been appointed as the SDM (South). According to an order issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, with Naveen appointed as the SDM (South), Pradhuman Singh, HCS officer, has been relieved of the charge. Naveen will assume the charge on January 6. Further, he has been assigned the charge of Director, Museum and Art Gallery, relieving Sorabh Kumar Arora, a PCS officer, and the charge of Joint Director, Social Welfare, with immediate effect. TNS

Club owner held for flouting rules

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked the owner of a club and its manager for not maintaining visitor’s register. Rakesh, owner of the World Club, Sector 7, and manager Anupam Chauhan violated UT Administration’s order by not maintaining details of visitors at the club. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The two were arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Elderly person duped of Rs 1.69L

Chandigarh: A 72-year-old man has been duped of Rs 1.69 lakh. Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Sukhna Enclave, Kaimbwala, alleged that an unidentified person cheated him of Rs 1.69L at an ATM in Sector 18. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station.