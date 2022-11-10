1 held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Pargat Singh, 28, of Tarn Taran has been nabbed with 310 gm heroin near the ISBT-43. A case has been registered. TNS

Blood donation camp held

Chandigarh: Over 50 units were collected during a blood donation camp held to mark Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Shri Mukatsar Sahib, Panjab University. The camp was conducted by Blood Bank of the GMSH, Sector 16. TNS

PEC team for NASA challenge

Chandigarh: A team of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has been selected along with 60 other teams from all over the globe to compete in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge to be conducted in April 2023. The PEC team led by Vanshul Goyal included Sparsh Aggarwal, Shashwat Rai, Gunjan Rawat, Gautam Kumar, Akshaj Paintola, Pranav Aggarwal, Yakshit Verma, Himanshu Goyal, Muskaan Aneja and Shashwat Rai. TNS

PEC celebrates foundation day

Chandigarh: The Punjab Engineering College celebrated its 102nd foundation day in the presence of Adviser Dharam Pal and other officials. PEC Director Prof Baldev Setia welcomed all guests. On the occasion, Pal launched a new tagline, “Tradition we trust, excellence we envision”, of the college. TNS

Snatcher lands in police net

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the Maloya police on the charge of snatching a mobile phone. The police said Dilshad Ahmed of Dhanas was arrested in connection with a snatching incident reported in September. The stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from him. TNS

Mobile phone, cash snatched

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne persons allegedly snatched a mobile phone and cash from Kamlesh Chander of Palsora village. The incident occurred near a taxi stand in Sector 54. The police have registered a case and launched investigation. TNS

Gairat wins golf trophy

Mohali: Gairat Kaur Kahlon won the girls’ title in Category E on the concluding day of the National Inter-school Golf Trophy, Prestige Golfshire Club, Bengaluru. The event qualifier of this tournament was held at the Panchkula Golf Club, in which Gairat and her sister Rabab Kahlon qualified for the final challenge in their respective categories. Gairat is a student of Manav Rachna International School. TNS

Athletics meet from Nov 12

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association will organise the North District and South District Championships at the Sector 7 Sports Complex from November 12 to 13. An athlete residing or studying in the city will be eligible to participate in it. The entries can be submitted through online https://chandigarhathletics.com/payment-gateway till November 10. During the championship, athletes (aged 14 and 16 only) will be selected to participate in the 18th National Inter-District Junior Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Maharashtra from November 25 to 27.

