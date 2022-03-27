1 nabbed with stolen laptop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a resident of Mani Majra, Amit Kumar (22), and recovered a stolen laptop and other items from him on Friday. He was nabbed from near the mobile market, Sector-22. He wanted to sell the stolen laptop. A case under section 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against him. TNS

National seminar held at college

Chandigarh: The Department of Zoology, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, organised a national seminar. Dr Archana Bhatnagar, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Panjab University, Chandigarh, delivered a talk on the topic “immune system goes over the hill”. In her lecture, Archana explained about the role of immune system, how it works and its role in ageing. TNS

Foundation day celebrated

Chandigarh: Students and staff celebrated the foundation day of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, here. The campus was resonated with the rendition of Gurbani Kirtan. The event marked the commemoration of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. TNS

National webinar lecture series

Chandigarh: The Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, Panjab University, organised a special lecture in the ongoing national webinar lecture series on “Forensic Toxicology”. TNS

Bodybuilding meet on Apr 10

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association will organise the 33rd Senior and 30th Junior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Championship, 6th Women Fitness and 8th Men’s Physique Open Weight Championships at the GGDSD College auditorium, Sector 32, here, on April 10. Weighing-in for the same will be held on April 9 between 3 pm and 6 pm at the association office in Sector 17. Weight categories for Senior Mr Chandigarh will be below 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg and above 100 kg. Weight categories for Junior Mr Chandigarh will be below 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg and above 80 kg.

HP native held with charas

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Mandi native, Ravi Kant, 30, and recovered 1.25 kg of charas from his possession near the underbridge, Sector 11, on March 25. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Two arrested with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Nayagaon resident, Gagandeep, alias Gaggu, 22, and Sumit Kumar, alias Kancha, 19, for affixing a fake registration number on a stolen motorcycle. The suspects were found riding the bike near the underbridge in Sector 11 on March 25. The motorcycle was stolen from Nayagaon. A case under Sections 473 and 411 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Scooter lifted from Sector 32

Chandigarh: A girl resident of the Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, Panchkula, reported that unknown person stole her scooter parked near SD College, Sector 32, on March 21. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS