1-year jail for truck driver in pedestrian's death case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

TPS Randhawa, PCS (J), Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has sentenced Parveen, a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Bhiwani, to undergo one-year of imprisonment in a case registered against him for allegedly knocking down a pedestrian three years ago in the Transport Area in Sector 26 here.

The court has also recommended for providing appropriate compensation under the relevant Victim Compensation Scheme to the legal heirs/dependents of the deceased. The police registered a case against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC and 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, on the statement of an eye witness, Sanjay.

Sanjay told the police that on March 3, 2018, about 6.30 am, he was cleaning the area outside his shop, when he saw that a truck which was being rashly driven by its driver, came from Plot No. 5 side in the TPT Area, ran over a pedestrian and sped away.

He noted down the number of the vehicle and when he chased it, the driver parked the vehicle in the truck parking and escaped.

Post-mortem examination of the deceased, identified as Randhir Singh of Jattwala village in Panchkula, was conducted at the Government Hospital in Sector 16.

The accused was arrested after being identified by the complainant. After investigation, a challan was presented before the court. On finding a prima-facie case, charges for the offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. While counsel of the accused said the accused was falsely implicated in the case, public prosecutor argued that the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing arguments, the court convicted the accused.