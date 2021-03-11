Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Chandigarh, May 1

With the drive, nearly 10,000 persons have become homeless. People living in the colony started removing their belongings as soon as the drive was launched. Many residents broke down on seeing their houses razed to the ground. Many of them went to nearby colonies to take dwelling units on rent. Many of them decided to go back to their villages to make a living.

Raman Kumar, a resident of the colony, said he had four children and no place to go. He said he was living in the colony for the past over 10 years and immediately, he would try to take a room on rent for the time being.

Expressing similar sentiments, Ram Narayan, who was carrying his belongings on a rehri, said he would now look for a house on rent. He said he never thought that one day his house would be demolished like this.

Deendayal, who was living in the colony for the past over 20 years, said suddenly the Administration bulldozed his house before his eyes and he, how, had to think whether to live in the city or go back to his native village in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sushil Paswan said it was shocking that the Administration had gone ahead with such a cruel move by evicting children and women from their homes in the scorching heat. He said he had no place to go and the government should provide houses to all those evicted from the colony.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey attacked the BJP and local MP Kirron Kher for making people homeless.

She said on International Labour Day, was it appropriate to snatch the roof from the heads of residents of Colony No. 4. "When the Class X and XII examinations are going on, how far is it reasonable to snatch the roof from their heads. Why is the UT Administration and MP Kirron Kher playing with their future," she said.

