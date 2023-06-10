10 booked for attempt to murder, rioting

Zirakpur, June 9
The Dhakoli police booked 10 persons, including three women, for attempt to murder and rioting following a neighbourhood brawl on Wednesday night.
On a complaint by Dipika, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, a case was registered against Tilakraj, alias Tillu, Aman, his mother and sister, Himanshu, his mother and three-four others under Sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC at the Dhakoli police post.
The complainant, a salon worker, alleged that the suspects attacked her, her husband Nur Mohammed and their three-year-old son. Her husband is recuperating in a hospital. Her son received injuries on his ear.
