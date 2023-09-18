10 cars gutted in fire at Toyota showroom

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Around 10 cars were damaged in a major fire that broke out in a Toyota showroom at Industrial Area, Phase I, this evening.

According to firemen, they got a call about the breaking out of fire at 6:50 pm, following which four fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was controlled in over one-and-a-half hours. Though no exact reason behind the incident could be ascertained immediately, an investigation has been launched.

Firefighters believed about eight to 10 vehicles were parked at the workshop of the car dealer. The vehicles were parked under a tin shed where the fire broke out.

It could be ignition due to loose wiring or charging point-related issue, a source said, adding that oil stocked at the premises for use in the repair or service seemed to have further spread the fire. Massive flames were seen in the area following which traffic commotion was also witnessed. “We will compile a report regarding the incident after assessing the situation for further proceedings,” said a fire officer.