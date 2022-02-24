10 cops shifted from Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 23

In a major reshuffle, 10 inspectors, including in-charge police stations, of the Panchkula police have been transferred out of the district.

According to the order, Rampal Singh, Yashdeep Singh, Mahavir, Dalip and Naveen Saharan have been transferred to Faridabad. Rajeev Miglani, Deepak Singh and Ravi Kant have been posted to Yamunanagar. Karambir Singh has been sent to Kurukshetra and Bacchu Singh to Gurugram.

Those who have been transferred to Panchkula are Chander Ballabh from Gurugram, Anil Kumar from Faridabad, Naresh Kumar from Ambala, Hari Ram and Harvinder Singh from Panipat, Jagpal Singh from Bhiwani and Arun Kumar from Sonepat. —