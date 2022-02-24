10 cops shifted from Panchkula

Panchkula, February 23
In a major reshuffle, 10 inspectors, including in-charge police stations, of the Panchkula police have been transferred out of the district.
According to the order, Rampal Singh, Yashdeep Singh, Mahavir, Dalip and Naveen Saharan have been transferred to Faridabad. Rajeev Miglani, Deepak Singh and Ravi Kant have been posted to Yamunanagar. Karambir Singh has been sent to Kurukshetra and Bacchu Singh to Gurugram.
Those who have been transferred to Panchkula are Chander Ballabh from Gurugram, Anil Kumar from Faridabad, Naresh Kumar from Ambala, Hari Ram and Harvinder Singh from Panipat, Jagpal Singh from Bhiwani and Arun Kumar from Sonepat. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...