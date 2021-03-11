10 Covid cases, 16 recoveries in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 10 new cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 92,200 and the active caseload to 87. While there was no fresh fatality, 16 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

Five test positive in Mohali district

Mohali: Five persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while six patients were cured of the disease in the district. However, no death was reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 20,34,279 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,45,810 people have been given the first dose and 8,55,271 of them the second dose too. Besides, 33,198 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or the third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 77,377 beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group had been given the jabs till Thursday. — TNS

9 more contract infection in Panchkula

Panchkula: Nine fresh cases of Covid, including six males, surfaced during the past 24 hours in the district. However, no death due to the virus was reported on Thursday. Of 44,252 patients, 43,810 have been cured. There are 28 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. — TNS