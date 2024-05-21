10-day closure for students up to Class V in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 20

Due to the ongoing heatwave, the district administration has decided to close schools for students up to Class V. The classes would remain suspended from May 21 to 31, as the district recorded 41.3°C on Monday. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, heat-wave or severe heat-wave conditions have been reported from all places in the state, including Panchkula.

The orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg on Monday. The DC said the district has been experiencing an intense heat wave situation with a significant rise in temperature. “The health impacts of heat waves typically involve dehydration, cramps, exhaustion, hyperthermia, heat stroke swelling and fever.”

The DC said the District Administration issued the orders for all government, private, government-aided, and recognised schools in the district. The orders have asked to suspend classes for students up to Class 5. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff would attend the schools as usual.

The administration has urged schools to avoid morning assemblies for students in classes 6 to 12. The administration has also directed the schools to reschedule any examinations or academic activities that were scheduled during this period.

