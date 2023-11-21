10-day craft mela from Dec 1; 1,000 folk artistes to perform

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Chandigarh Craft Fair is set to captivate audiences with a unique blend of contemporary performances and cultural heritage at Kalagram, Mani Majra, from December 1 to 10.

The fair is being organised in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and the Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh. This year's theme "Mera Mati Mera Desh" will be showcased through a captivating gateway inspired by Nagaland, aligning with its foundation day on December 1.

Special Attractions Exhibition: A debut exhibition of 16 giant musical instruments carved in stone by NZCC, Patiala, promises to be a captivating spectacle

Folk art award: Awards dedicated to folk arts, announced by Banwarilal Purohit, will be presented to selected artistes on the opening day

Photo contest: NZCC to host exhibition portraying rural life; Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi to hold exhibition and photo competition

Culinary delights: Kalagram will offer a diverse culinary experience with stalls featuring traditional dishes

Hari Kallikkat, Secretary, Culture, UT, shared insights from a preparatory meeting, expressing confidence that this edition of the fair promised not only entertainment but also a rich cultural experience for visitors.

Featuring approximately 1,000 folk artistes from various states, including renowned performers, and boasting of around 200 craft stalls offering exquisite handicrafts, the fair is designed to be a vibrant celebration of India's diverse cultural tapestry.

Highlight performances include Lakhwinder Wadali, Salman Ali of Indian Idol fame, Maithili Thakur, Gulrez Akhtar, Maya Upadhyay from Uttarakhand and Naati king Kuldeep Sharma.

The inaugural day will feature a special choreographer performance blending folk and classical artistry, choreographed by the acclaimed Santosh Nair and his team.

Throughout the day, fair artistes will enchant audiences, with evenings reserved for local talents selected by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi. Sorabh Arora, Director Culture, UT, announced free admission for schoolchildren till 12 noon, providing an enriching experience that includes cultural programmes, quizzes, workshops and other activities.

Building on last year's tradition, awards dedicated to folk arts will be presented to selected artistes on the opening day. These annual accolades, announced by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, underscore the commitment to recognising and honouring contributions to folk arts.

