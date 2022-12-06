10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 5

The police have arrested two suspects, both brothers, in connection with the murder of Baltana resident Gayatri Devi, 35, by slitting her throat on November 25.

The suspects have been identified as Pawan Singh Rana and Jhunu Kumar, residents of Motihari, Bihar. Sources said the police chased the two for 10 days in coordination with Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and UP police and finally nabbed them in Motihari.

The incident came to light when victim’s husband Bahadur, who works at Mahajan Furniture House in Baltana, rang up his mother Rajeshwari, saying Gayatri, a resident of Ekta Vihar, was not responding to his phone calls. Rajeshwari told him she was not at home.

Following this, Bahadur reached home and found the door of his room locked from outside. He broke the lock and found his wife lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. The knife used in the crime, which was cleaned in the bathroom, was recovered. Bahadur suspected Pawan, who lived in an adjoining room, of killing his wife.

It was found Pawan, along with his wife Saloni and their four-month-old daughter, had left minutes before Bahadur had come home to check on his wife. Their mobiles were also switched off.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said: “There was a tussle between the neighbours. Both suspects are brothers. One of them had come just two days ago. Pawan is already facing a case. Our team pursued them for 10 days before arresting them.”

A case was registered on November 25.