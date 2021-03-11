10 held for pilfering LPG from cylinders

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 23

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery of underweight LPG cylinders from four pickup trucks during a raid by the Chief Minister’s flying squard at a gas agency in Gumthla village on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Harikesh, Raja Ram, Suraj Kumar, Santosh, Rajendra, Ram Surat, Pappu, Amit Kumar, Vijay and Jay Prakash. They are drivers, helper and godown keepers of the agency, according to the police.

The flying squad had conducted a raid at Satyam Indane Gas Service godown on a tip-off that underweight cylinders were being sold to consumers at the agency.

The squad conducted the raid and unloaded cylinders from four vehicles. On checking, these were found to be having 1 to 5 kg less gas. The drivers of four vehicles had fled from the spot during the raid. A case in this regard was registered at the Pinjore police station under Sections 120 and 420 of the IPC. —