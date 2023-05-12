10 inspirational mothers feted

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Ten inspirational mothers, who fought the challenges that came in their way to fulfil the dream of their children, were honoured during the 11th “Maa Samman Samaroh” held at Manav Mangal Smart School in Phase 10 here today.

The event was organised by the school and Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust to mark Mother’s Day. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya honoured the mothers in the presence of Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta.

These mothers not only struggled very hard throughout their life, but also made a way for their children to achieve success. Every woman, who was feted today, had a different story of their dedication towards their children. Some fulfilled the dreams of their children without losing courage after the death of their husband, while some encouraged their differently-abled kids in adverse circumstances so that they could show their abilities to everyone.

Those honoured were Saroj Kumari, Indu Lata Devi, Harjinder Kaur and Anita Kumari, all from Chandigarh, Rani Gupta of Panchkula, Beena Joshi of Mohali, Kulwant Kaur Sandhu of Moga and Raj Kumari of Ambala.

Renu Kakkar of Mohali was conferred the “Mother of the Year” award. She runs Sant Kabir Foundation and is known to be ‘mother’ of 15 mentally challenged children. Their responsibility is on her.

Baljit Kaur, the mother of Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast bowler in the Indian cricket team, was also felicitated on the occasion.

In his address, the Governor said he saluted the struggle of these mothers.

Students of the school presented a cultural programme highlighting the importance of mother in everyone’s life.