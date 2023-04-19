10 kg of marijuana seized at Handesra

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 18

Police arrested a 19-year-old native of UP and recovered 10 kg of marijuana from him at a checkpost at Nagla village, near Handesra, yesterday. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, a native of Katra, UP, who was on his way to Panchkula when he was stopped for checking.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Handesra SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said, “The suspect was produced before the court that sent him to one-day police remand. Further investigation is going on.”

Four days ago, the police had arrested two Assam natives and recovered 2.5 kg of opium from them. They have been identified as Gautam Kalita and Dilip Kalita, both from Kamrup district.

“A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station. The police are maintaining a tight vigil these days,” said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia.

On April 5, a patrol party nabbed Javed, a native of Badayuin, UP, with 500 gm of opium. On April 6, a Balachaur native, Vinod Bansal, was caught with 500-gm opium on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi.