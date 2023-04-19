 10 kg of marijuana seized at Handesra : The Tribune India

10 kg of marijuana seized at Handesra

10 kg of marijuana seized at Handesra

The suspect in police custody in Dera Bassi.



Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 18

Police arrested a 19-year-old native of UP and recovered 10 kg of marijuana from him at a checkpost at Nagla village, near Handesra, yesterday. The suspect has been identified as Sonu, a native of Katra, UP, who was on his way to Panchkula when he was stopped for checking.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Handesra SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said, “The suspect was produced before the court that sent him to one-day police remand. Further investigation is going on.”

Four days ago, the police had arrested two Assam natives and recovered 2.5 kg of opium from them. They have been identified as Gautam Kalita and Dilip Kalita, both from Kamrup district.

“A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station. The police are maintaining a tight vigil these days,” said Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia.

On April 5, a patrol party nabbed Javed, a native of Badayuin, UP, with 500 gm of opium. On April 6, a Balachaur native, Vinod Bansal, was caught with 500-gm opium on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

3
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

4
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

5
Himachal

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

8
Delhi

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

9
Punjab

Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks to protest Centre’s value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

10
Nation

Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

Ailing Nepal President being airlifted to AIIMS

Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS

Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...

Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission

Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission

Says massacre cannot be compared with single murder


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials