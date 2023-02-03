10-men Kenkre FC pull off draw against RoundGlass Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) were held by 10-men Kenkre FC to a 3-3 draw in a thriller of the I-League played at Cooperage Stadium.

All goals were scored in the first half. Chencho Gyeltshen, Noacha Singh and Luka Majcen scored for RGPFC, while Ranjeet Pandre scored twice for Kenkre FC and Aman Gaikwad added the third goal for

the hosts.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis named an unchanged side for the match, while Kenkre FC coach Akhil Kothari also fielded his strong side against the table toppers. Kenkre FC stunned the RGPFC defence when they started the match in an all-out attack. The RGPFC defence were completely toiling hard to settle and Kenkre strikers punished them by two back-to-back goals. The first goal of the match came in the 3rd minute, when midfielder Anjan Bista passed the ball to Pandre, who committed no mistake in sending the ball into the net.

RGFC were stunned by this early goal. However, minutes later, the hosts managed to double the lead. Bista again passed a long ball to Gaikwad, who finished past RGPFC keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

Minutes later, RGPFC lads settled from the early shock and took control of the game. Brandon Vanlalremdika found Gyeltshen, whose left foot shot found the back of the net in the 26th minute. RGPFC equalised in the very next attack through wing back Noacha. RGPFC took the attack to the Kenkre defence and took the lead in the 39th minute through Majcen. However, Pandre put the scores on a par in the 40th minute.

Eight minutes into the second half, Kenkre FC were reduced to 10 men when left back Suraj Negi was sent off after receiving his second yellow card. RGPFC continued to put the pressure on the Kenkre defence to find the winner. The 10-men Kenkre defended well and saw out the attacks to snatch two points away from RGPFC. RGPFC have 30 points from 14 matches, while Kenkre FC have 14 points from 15 matches. RGPFC will face Sudeva Delhi FC on February 5 at Chhatrasal Stadium, New Delhi.