10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 21

Almost 10 months after a youth died, the police have booked four persons, including a policeman, for allegedly subjecting him to “third-degree torture” at Saha near here.

The case has been registered on the directions of the Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class), Dr Mukesh Kumar. The Saha police have registered the case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Sheela Fouji, Amit Rana, Kala Lambardar and ASI Rishi Pal.

According to information, Phoolo Devi, a resident of Samlehri village, in her complainant, had stated, “On December 29, the three accused, in connivance with the ASI, had made a false complaint against my son, Pawan Kumar. The police forcibly took Pawan to the Saha police station where the ASI mercilessly beat him up and also used third-degree torture on him at the instance of the other accused, who were also present at the police station.”

“The ASI inflicted injuries on Pawan’s private parts as well. The village Sarpanch and my younger son went to the police station at night and requested the ASI to release Pawan. He was released on the assurance that he will be produced at the station the next morning,” the complaint read.

Next day, he was taken to the police station where he was again thrashed. When his condition deteriorated, the ASI sent a message to the complainant that she could take his son from the police station, the FIR read.

On the night of December 30, his condition deteriorated and next day, he was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment. On the night of January 1, he succumbed to injuries. The family had held a protest, following which the DSP, Barara, assured them of action against the culprits.

In the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that Pawan “Died due to injures on the body”.

According to sources, there were allegations of theft against Pawan. However, that complaint was withdrawn later.

The ASI was dismissed from service in April on corruption charges by the SP, Ambala. He made an appeal to senior authorities and was taken back in service.

Saha SHO Yashdeep Singh said a DDR was already filed and now, a case had been registered. The matter was under investigation.

#Ambala