10 swimming pools in Chandigarh to open for public next week

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 11

The UT Sports Department will open 10 swimming pools next week for amateur and professional swimmers. However, the Sector 23 all-weather swimming pool will remain closed this season owing to technical reasons.

It will be almost after two years that 10 swimming pools will open for the full summer session. The swimming facilities will open at Sector 8, Sector 23 (TT Hall), Sector 27, Sector 34, Sector 38 (West), Sector 39, Sector 43, Sector 50, Sector 56 and Lake Sports Complex.

“All necessary preparations have been made and we are trying to start these facilities from next week. We are expecting an overwhelming response from swimming lovers,” said Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, UT Sports Department.

“The tendering process for the maintenance of swimming pools has already been approved by the UT Engineering Department. And professionals concerned will be appointed soon. It take a few days to fill water and check before throwing all pools open to public,” said an official of the UT Engineering Department.

Officials also maintained that users’ timing slots would be announced later. Usually, pools are open in two session slots, including three hours in the morning and four hours in the evening, besides having special trainee timing, meant to train competitive swimmers.

Swimmers’ favourite pool to remain closed

The Sector 23 all-weather pool, meanwhile, will remain closed this summer season. The pool, which is one of most famous spots for swimming lovers, is likely to undergo minor repair work. “The pool will be closed for this season (summer) due to some technical issues,” said an official. During the Covid pandemic restrictions, only this all-weather pool was open for professional swimmers. As per the actual plan, the changing area will be reconstructed at the Sector 23 pool, besides carrying out other major alterations.

PU to open pool next week

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University (PU), is also likely to open swimming pool for users (members and professionals) next week. The PU campus is the only place in the city to have a full length (50 metre) swimming pool. Besides this, the arena also has a 25 metre all-weather indoor pool, diving pool and practice pool. However, the 25 metre indoor facility is unlikely to open.