10-year rigorous imprisonment for Sector 38 woman in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

A local court has sentenced a woman resident of Sector 38 to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting her in a drugs case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Geeta.

The woman was arrested with the banned injections on June 12, 2018, near the Sector 39 grain market rotary. The police had claimed to have found 11 injections of buprenorphine and 11 injections of pheniramine maleate from her possession.

Charges were framed against her for the offences under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, to which she pleaded not guilty.

After hearing of the arguments of her counsel and the public prosecutor, the court observed that the prosecution was able to prove the recovery of injections from the accused. She was sentenced to undergo RI for a period of 10 years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

“The nature of offence and the recovery of commercial quantity of contraband from the possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat her with leniency lest it should send a wrong signal to the society, thereby encouraging delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances, which are hazardous and a potential reason for spoiling of youth,” said Rajeev K Beri, Judge, Special Court, Chandigarh, while awarding the sentence.