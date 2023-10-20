10 years on, court acquits Delhi man in forgery case

Chandigarh, October 19
A local court has acquitted a Delhi resident, Ajit Singh, who was arrested in a 10-year-old forgery case after the prosecution failed to prove charges. As per the prosecution, the police arrested the accused with a car on May 4, 2014, near Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3.
The police alleged the accused used a fake registration plate on the car. After completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 467, 468 , 473 , 474 and 411 of the IPC.
Finding a prima facie case, the court farmed the charges against the accused to which the accused pleaded not guilty.
Dikshit Arora, counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case as it had been proved on record that the registration certificate recovered from the accused was genuine. The police also failed to prove that the vehicle was a stolen property. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.
