10 years on, court acquits two of molestation charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

A local court has acquitted two persons - Sukhwinder Pal Singh and Gamdoor Singh - of the charges of molesting and attacking a woman after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered a case for the offences punishable under Sections 294, 354, 509 & 34 of the IPC against the accused on the complaint of a woman. She alleged that while she was returning home after a party at TAO Disco, Sector 26, Chandigarh, around 3 am on July 15, 2012, she was attacked by a group of 10 boys. They molested her, physically assaulted her and also made obscene gestures at her.

During investigation, the police arrested Sukhwinder Pal Singh and Gamdoor Singh. Finding a prima facie case, charges under Sections 354, 294 and 509 of the IPC were framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. AS Gujral, counsel for the accused, said they were falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused while observing that the prosecution failed to examine the victim as her summons were repeatedly issued and received back unserved with the report that she was not residing at the given address. Even the investigating officer of the case died. In the absence of testimony of the complainant, testimony of the remaining witnesses was found to be formal in nature and no improvement was possible in prosecution case by examining them.