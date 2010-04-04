100 doses of vaccine stolen

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: Around 100 doses of the Covid vaccine were stolen from the primary health centre, Hangola village, in Raipur Rani on March 21. According to a complaint filed by the Health Department yesterday, five vials (each containing 20 doses) of the vaccine were stolen by some person. The police have registered a theft case. TNS

Biker hit by tractor, killed

Zirakpur: A Barwala resident died after a tractor hit his motorcycle near Saidpura. The victim, Dilbag Singh (42), an employee of a dental college, was hit by a tractor while overtaking. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Zirakpur: In a hit-and-run case, a 60-year-old pedestrian died near Adda Jhungian on the Patiala-Zirakpur road on Saturday night. Complainant Bhawani Singh, son of the deceased, said a car coming from the Banur side hit his father while he was walking on the road around 9 pm and fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital near Banur where he died. A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. TNS

British Council scholarships

Chandigarh: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, announced a new set of postgraduate scholarships for Indians across various fields of study for the academic year 2022-23. These include 20 GREAT scholarships across 16 UK universities in a variety of subjects like business, humanities, entrepreneurship, design, marketing, HR, music, etc. In addition, there are seven GREAT scholarships for justice and law subjects such as human rights, criminal justice and commercial law. TNS

Jaunita is Ms Sacred Heart

Chandigarh: Students of Class XI hosted a warm send-off for their outgoing seniors. The main attraction of the event, “Aloha 2022”, was the coveted title of Ms Sacred Heart. Jaunita Ruchel Datta of the commerce stream was crowned Ms Sacred Heart 2022. Principal Rev Sr Arti wished luck to the outgoing batch. TNS

Tennis meet begins today

Mohali: Roots Tennis Academy will organise the All-India Tennis Association National Rankings Championship from March 28. The championship will be organised in the boys’ and girls’ (U-18 and U-18) categories. Over 80 participants have confirmed their entries in both categories. TNS

BBMB shuttlers bag top position

Chandigarh: Two shuttlers - Gurpreet Singh and Pankaj Aswal - from the Bkakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here bagged the first position in the 45-year plus category at the 26th Inter-Central Public Sector Undertakings Badminton Tournament organised by the Ministry of Power in Bengaluru from March 24 to 27. In addition, the men’s pair of Gurpreet Singh and Davinder Singh from the BBMB won silver medal in the open competition. The men’s team of BBMB stood overall third in the tournament. A total of 12 teams participated in the event. Sanjay Srivastava, chairman, BBMB, congratulated the players for their performance. TNS

Students get degrees

Chandigarh: A total of 1,025 students of the 2021 batch, including 920 from MBA and 105 from ME, were awarded degrees during the annual convocation of Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India, awarded the degrees to the students. TNS

Man found hanging from tree

Panchkula: The body of a 50-year-old resident of Peer Muchalla was found hanging from a tree in the mango orchard in Sector 20 today. The deceased, identified as Raju, was a habitual drinker and stayed with a friend, the police said, quoting a statement given by the deceased’s wife. He was a washerman by profession. The police were informed about the incident around 11 am. “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. However, we have launched an investigation into the matter and the cause of death will only be ascertained after post-mortem,” a police official of the Sector 20 police station said. — TNS

2 booked for stealing cash

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two employees for stealing Rs1.25 lakh in cash from a shop in Sector 35 here. Complainant Pankaj Nagpal alleged that Rahul and Sumit, residents of Kajheri village, Sector 52, were working at his shop in Sector 35. They stole Rs1.25 lakh and a PAN card from the cash box on the intervening night of March 25 and 26. The police have registered a case. —