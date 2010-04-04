BRIEFLY

100 doses of vaccine stolen

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: Around 100 doses of the Covid vaccine were stolen from the primary health centre, Hangola village, in Raipur Rani on March 21. According to a complaint filed by the Health Department yesterday, five vials (each containing 20 doses) of the vaccine were stolen by some person. The police have registered a theft case. TNS

Biker hit by tractor, killed

Zirakpur: A Barwala resident died after a tractor hit his motorcycle near Saidpura. The victim, Dilbag Singh (42), an employee of a dental college, was hit by a tractor while overtaking. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Zirakpur: In a hit-and-run case, a 60-year-old pedestrian died near Adda Jhungian on the Patiala-Zirakpur road on Saturday night. Complainant Bhawani Singh, son of the deceased, said a car coming from the Banur side hit his father while he was walking on the road around 9 pm and fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital near Banur where he died. A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. TNS

British Council scholarships

Chandigarh: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, announced a new set of postgraduate scholarships for Indians across various fields of study for the academic year 2022-23. These include 20 GREAT scholarships across 16 UK universities in a variety of subjects like business, humanities, entrepreneurship, design, marketing, HR, music, etc. In addition, there are seven GREAT scholarships for justice and law subjects such as human rights, criminal justice and commercial law. TNS

Jaunita is Ms Sacred Heart

Chandigarh: Students of Class XI hosted a warm send-off for their outgoing seniors. The main attraction of the event, “Aloha 2022”, was the coveted title of Ms Sacred Heart. Jaunita Ruchel Datta of the commerce stream was crowned Ms Sacred Heart 2022. Principal Rev Sr Arti wished luck to the outgoing batch. TNS

Tennis meet begins today

Mohali: Roots Tennis Academy will organise the All-India Tennis Association National Rankings Championship from March 28. The championship will be organised in the boys’ and girls’ (U-18 and U-18) categories. Over 80 participants have confirmed their entries in both categories. TNS

BBMB shuttlers bag top position

Chandigarh: Two shuttlers - Gurpreet Singh and Pankaj Aswal - from the Bkakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here bagged the first position in the 45-year plus category at the 26th Inter-Central Public Sector Undertakings Badminton Tournament organised by the Ministry of Power in Bengaluru from March 24 to 27. In addition, the men’s pair of Gurpreet Singh and Davinder Singh from the BBMB won silver medal in the open competition. The men’s team of BBMB stood overall third in the tournament. A total of 12 teams participated in the event. Sanjay Srivastava, chairman, BBMB, congratulated the players for their performance. TNS

Students get degrees

Chandigarh: A total of 1,025 students of the 2021 batch, including 920 from MBA and 105 from ME, were awarded degrees during the annual convocation of Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary of India, awarded the degrees to the students. TNS

Man found hanging from tree

Panchkula: The body of a 50-year-old resident of Peer Muchalla was found hanging from a tree in the mango orchard in Sector 20 today. The deceased, identified as Raju, was a habitual drinker and stayed with a friend, the police said, quoting a statement given by the deceased’s wife. He was a washerman by profession. The police were informed about the incident around 11 am. “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. However, we have launched an investigation into the matter and the cause of death will only be ascertained after post-mortem,” a police official of the Sector 20 police station said. — TNS

2 booked for stealing cash

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two employees for stealing Rs1.25 lakh in cash from a shop in Sector 35 here. Complainant Pankaj Nagpal alleged that Rahul and Sumit, residents of Kajheri village, Sector 52, were working at his shop in Sector 35. They stole Rs1.25 lakh and a PAN card from the cash box on the intervening night of March 25 and 26. The police have registered a case. —

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Shares a video message to this effect

Central Trade Unions begin two-day nationwide strike; good response in industrial areas of Punjab, Haryana

Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...

Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week

Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week

Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Around 12 bullets were fired

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Auto driver falls off Bhandari bridge, dies

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Shah

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Now, file theft complaint online in Chandigarh

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

Open house: Is reserving lane for influential people & promoting VIP culture at Chandigarh railway station justified?

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held