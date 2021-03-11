100 'mini-forests' to come up in Mohali soon: DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

The district administration celebrated World Environment Day with zeal and enthusiasm here. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar and other officers planted saplings outside the premises of the District Administrative Complex under the slogan “each one plant one”. It was followed by a bicycle rally.

Talwar said the problem of environment was becoming more serious day by day. Due to the irresponsible attitude of human beings towards the environment, the basic necessities of life such as air, water, soil were getting polluted. He said World Environment Day was celebrated to create awareness among people about the purity and protection of environment.

He said the Administration had drawn up various programmes in connection with the day. Saplings were being planted by officials outside the District Administrative Complex to spread the message of “each one plant one”. The administration would soon set up 100 “mini forests” in the district. The sites had been identified by the administration for the establishment of these forests.

A cycle rally was organised in collaboration with NGOs, Nehru Youth Centre (NYK), Jag Jieondeya de Mele Club, Jugni Culture and Welfare Club, school children and cyclists of youth clubs.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amaninder Kaur Brar, Mohali SDM Harbans Singh, Assistant Commissioner Tarsem Chand also participated in the rally. The rally was followed by a nukkad natak “Apni Dharti Apna Environment” by Desi Theatre.

