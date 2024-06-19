100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 18

Five years after losing his father, Sahil Chauhan shifted to Estonia to help his uncle in managing a chain of restaurants. Little did he know that moving to Estonia will put him on the world cricket map.

Playing for Estonia in a six-match bilateral series against Cyprus on Monday night, the Pinjore-born 32-year-old batter scored 100 off just 27 balls — the fastest century in a T20 International. He also featured on the top of the table for hitting most sixes in an innings. He hit 18 sixes against the hosts Cyprus in the match played at Episkopi, which is the highest in any men’s T20 innings. He remained unbeaten at 144 off 41 balls. The innings was studded with six boundaries and 18 sixes, as Estonia handed over a six-wicket defeat to Cyprus.

“I’m thrilled to break the world record for the fastest century in T20 internationals and hit the most sixes in a match (18) while playing for Estonia against Cyprus. I’m incredibly grateful to God, my well-wishers, the ICC and the Estonian Cricket Association. A special thanks to all my friends for encouraging me to stick to cricket,” said Sahil while talking to Chandigarh Tribune from Episkpoi over the phone.

Sahil did his schooling from DAV Senior Public School, Surajpur, and later completed his graduation from Panjab University. He completed his postgraduation from a Mohali-based private university. His family still lives in Manakpur Devilal (Pinjore) village of Panchkula.

His journey to Estonia and play cricket over there is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. After losing his father in 2012, Sahil and his brother Shakeel Chauhan used to earn money by giving tuition to students besides doing other minor works. Life had some harsh phases for the two brothers, but they didn’t give up cricket. In 2017, Sahil moved to Estonia with just one aim to make his uncle’s restaurant a success. While he would fully concentrate on his business, his friends pushed him to play cricket on weekends. His got selected in the Estonia’s national team.

“We used to play corporate matches and bet matches on weekends in Panchkula. I had never thought he would make a world record,” said Shakeel, who shifted to Estonia this January. “He used to work hard in order to earn a livelihood. Playing weekend matches was our time to relax with friends. He was also asked to represent the school team in an inter-district meet, and from there, he developed a keen interest in cricket. In Estonia, he joined Tallinn United Cricket Club and now I, too, play for the same,” added Shakeel, who is in Pinjore on a month’s vacation and earlier worked in a Sector 26-based convent school.

Breaks Chris Gayle’s record

Sahil’s 18-six feat is also a new men’s T20I record for a single innings. Afghanistan’s H Zazai and New Zealand’s Finn Allen shared the previous record with 16 sixers apiece

Sahil broke the fastest century record of Chris Gayle (30 balls), who was closely followed by Rishabh Pant (32 balls), and Wihan Lubbe & JN Loftie Eaton (33 balls each)

In the double-header, Sahil was out for a golden duck in the first match before going on to score the fastest ton later in the day

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Pinjore