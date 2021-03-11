100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The city has achieved the 100 per cent target of inoculating children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

There were 72,000 beneficiaries in this target group.

Around 60 per cent children have also taken second dose of Covaxin. UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Chandigarh has achieved another milestone with Covid vaccination of 100 per cent targeted population of 15 years and above. This could be possible because of the coordinated efforts of the dedicated staff of the health and education departments. We will achieve the 100 per cent vaccination target in the group 12 years and above in the next few weeks.”

The Corbevax vaccination for children in the age group 12-14 years with the first dose stands at 68 per cent.

In order to protect unvaccinated children from exposure to Covid, the Administration had decided to bar unvaccinated students in the age group 12-18 years from attending classes in the physical mode. However, the order was revoked a couple of days ago. This led to a sudden rush at the vaccination centres and around 14,000 children took their first jab in the city in the past 10 days.