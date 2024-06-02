103-year-old reaches Phase 2 to cast vote

Mohali, June 1
A 103-year-old, Joginder Kaur, one of the oldest voters in the district, reached the Phase 2 polling booth at the Government High School with her son today afternoon. Her son, Dr Jagbir Singh Shashi, retired from the PGI’s Neurology Department, accompanied the wheelchair-borne senior citizen to the booth. There was a spring in the step of the polling staff when they witnessed the energetic lady ready to exercise her franchise. There were smiles all around as voters learned of her age. When the time to cast the vote came, there was a minor discrepancy, which took around 10-15 minutes more than usual; however, Joginder Kaur waited patiently despite the scorching heat to vote.
32-year-old divyang votes
A 32-year-old divyang, Simranpreet Singh, cast his vote at the Phase 2 booth to set an example for society. He was accompanied by his maternal uncle, Satnam Singh, and aunt. A chair was also provided to him. Satnam said Simranpreet has an underdeveloped lower body, adding that he has not had legs since birth. He said his mother died of cancer, and his father suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage. Simranpreet said, “I have been very excited since morning to cast my vote. It feels very good to be a part of the decision-making process in society. Everyone should vote so that our democracy is stronger.”
Many first-time voters expressed their happiness at voting for the first time. Lavroop Karan Kaur said, “I felt empowered after voting.”
Senior citizens turn up
Senior citizens Gurdev Singh Mann and Gurjeet Kaur, who cast their votes at the Lakhnaur polling station, said the arrangements made by the polling staff were very good. The elderly couple could not stop giggling as they were handed an ice cream as part of the SVEEP initiative outside the booth.
