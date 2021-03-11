11 budgerigar chicks new members at bird park in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Eleven more newly born budgerigars were released in the main enclosure at the Chandigarh Bird Park.

After releasing the chicks, Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav stated that the exotic birds were continuously breeding at the park, which reflected a healthy environment created for feathered creatures.

Speaking on the occasion, Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, UT, said budgerigars were of Australian origin and survived well in Indian conditions. “Efforts are being made for successful breeding of birds at the park,” he said.

On August 12, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had released four newborn wood ducks.

The bird park has been developed at Nagar Van behind Sukhna Lake for creating awareness among the public about bird conservation. These aviaries have been created for exotic birds, which are commonly bred in India.

The enclosures have been planned in such a way that the birds, apart from having a free flight and nesting in the natural habitat, will stay at the aviary and visitors will be able to walk past them. The lush green spaces at the park are covered by terrestrial plants, ferns, shrubs, bushes, aquatic plants, trees and creepers to provide every bird with an environment that is perfectly suited to its unique needs. Herbs, shrubs and trees have been planted to suit the birds’ natural habitat.

Spread over 6.5 acres, the park has been developed by providing ample space for each and every bird. It has 58-ft flying height and nearly 200x150 ft of ground area, each for terrestrial birds and aquatic birds. The facility has two small aviaries and two walk-through aviaries.

Presently, the park has nearly 550 exotic birds of 48 species. The aviary has separate enclosures for aquatic and terrestrial birds. The height of the enclosures has been designed keeping in mind the flight of the birds.