11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

The traffic police have issued e-challans to 11 youths after a video of several youngsters hanging out of windows, sitting on the rooftop and the bonnets of SUVs went viral.

The rally was taken out from the PGI chowk to the GMSH-16 roundabout in view of the coming student elections.

The vehicles were identified through CCTV cameras and accordingly, 11 were issued challans. The police said the driving licences of the violators would be seized.

#PGI Chandigarh