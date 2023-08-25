11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Chandigarh, August 24
The traffic police have issued e-challans to 11 youths after a video of several youngsters hanging out of windows, sitting on the rooftop and the bonnets of SUVs went viral.
The rally was taken out from the PGI chowk to the GMSH-16 roundabout in view of the coming student elections.
The vehicles were identified through CCTV cameras and accordingly, 11 were issued challans. The police said the driving licences of the violators would be seized.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help