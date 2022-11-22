 PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died : The Tribune India

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Professor flagged ‘drug-induced’ reaction, ruled out other causes

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died


Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 21

As many as 75 patients, who had undergone surgeries at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in the last week of August, were administered Propofol injection, of whom 11 had suffered from “adverse reactions” from the use of anaesthetic from the same manufacturer — Kala Amb (HP)-based Nixi Laboratory, says a PGI source. Four patients had recovered from the adverse reactions, while “six” had died. Earlier reports had suggested only “five” deaths.

“There is no denying the fact that the drug was responsible for the deaths and that all adverse reactions happened in the batch of the same manufacturer only. In all 75 surgeries, Propofol of different companies were used, but the problem was faced in the drug of one manufacturing unit only. We had even sampled Propofol from other companies, but no problem was found in others,” said a top official privy to the matter at the PGI.

Three months on, no action

  • Even three months after deaths of ‘five’ patients were reported from the anaesthetic at the PGI, no action has been initiated against the manufacturer
  • The matter came to light when on Sept 2, Neuroaneasthesia Professor, in an email, complained about unexplained complications in patients during surgery
  • The PGI conducted in-house testing of the drug and found as many as 25 impurities, including some lethal substances as well

Drug from single unit behind fatalities

There is no denying the fact that the drug was responsible for the deaths and all adverse reactions happened in the batch of same manufacturer only.— PGI source

Up to drug authority to act against firm

The report about reported adverse reactions of the drug has been submitted to the Drug Control Authority. Required action on the firm has to be taken by them.— PGI statement

“Even though post-mortem was not conducted, data speaks volumes. Those who suffered adverse reactions were given anaesthetic from the same manufacturer,” said the source.

The PGI had conducted in-house testing of the drug in question and found as many as 25 impurities, including some lethal substances as well. The samples were sent to Panjab University as well, where it was found the drug was not of “standard quality”. The internal committee’s report of the PGI has pointed to the anaesthetic as the cause of deaths during the procedure.

The report on the quality check of the anaesthetic received by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) received on September 27 had revealed the drug sample failed sterility, free fatty acid, pH, Propofol dimer, bacteon tests.

The matter of anaesthesia inducing adverse event on patients came to light when on September 2, Dr Nidhi B Panda, Professor Neuroaneasthesia, in an internal email, complained about unexplained complications in neurosurgical patients undergoing surgery. According to the email, the complainant had ruled out all the causes of adverse reactions except “drug-induced hypersensitivity reaction”.

The complaint read: “In the past 5-7 days, there have been a few cases (7-9 in number) of unexplained hypotension in intra-operative period with anuria and/or jaundice in the postoperative period. We have ruled out all causes of hypotension, except drug-induced hypersensitivity reaction to some routinely used drug in neurosurgery OTs. We have not used any new drug or anaesthetic technique in the recent past.

Standard anaesthesia technique with proper haemodynamic monitoring was done in all cases. The head of the department (HOD), Pharmacology, was informed and the department is participating in the drug tests. The HOD, Neurosurgery, Medical Superintendent, HOD, Nephrology, were also informed about the serious life-threatening problem.”

Even three months after the deaths of “five” patients were reported from the anaesthetic at the PGI, no action has been initiated against the manufacturer to date.

The PGI, in a statement to Chandigarh Tribune, said: “As soon as the information pertaining to adverse drug reactions was reported, the same was brought to the notice of the Drug Control Authority, UT. The sample of the drug in question was sent for testing. A high-powered committee was constituted by the Director, PGI, to look into the matter. The report on reported adverse reactions of the drug in question has been submitted to the Drug Control Authority. Needed action on the manufacturing firm has to be taken by the Drug Control Authority itself. Death certificates have been issued by the departments concerned to the respective families.”

The Chandigarh Administration has maintained there is no further role of the Drug Control Authority, Chandigarh, and the matter was already brought to the notice of the Director General Controller of India.

#PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Nation

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

4
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

5
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

6
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

7
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

8
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Kalyani alleges torture by CBI during interrogation

Sippy murder case: Kalyani Singh alleges torture by CBI during interrogation

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

ASI booked by Dera Bassi police for taking money from 'rape victim'

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Farmers call off fast, to intensify protest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice