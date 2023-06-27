11 PU students get placed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

A total of 11 students from the Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, have been placed during the campus placement drive held at the department.

The students have secured career opportunities in various organisations related to social work, said Gaurav Gaur, chairperson and placement coordinator of the Centre for Social Work.

Sangeeta, Purva, Aman Pabla and Rishika have been placed in the SOS Children Village, India, at Faridabad, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, while Jasbir, Divya, Udya and Gurinder in Rocket Learning (an NGO) at Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana, respectively.

Arshdeep Singh and Arubnbir Singh have been placed at Gandhi Fellowship by Piramal Foundation at Assam and Odisha, and Shubeg in Teach for India at Pune.