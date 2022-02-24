11 rehris seized in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 23

During its mass anti-encroachment drive, the Municipal Corporation today impounded 11 rehris and issued seven challans to street vendors in various sectors.

The civic body team removed encroachments were Sectors 20, 14, 5, 6, 9 and the road separating Sector 4 and 11.

MC officials said they seized maximum rehris from Sector 20 and fined two vendors for Rs1,000 each there.

Meanwhile, the police booked a street vendor for allegedly “blocking the public way” while carrying out trade in the public space here this afternoon. The vendor has been identified as Saane Aalam, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Police officials said to ensure that vendors evicted by the MC and the HSVP don’t reoccupy public places, they were patrolling in the jurisdiction of the Sector 5 police station.

“While approaching the Sector 11/15 roundabout from the Housing Board, we found a tender coconut seller alongside the road. He blocked the way of commuters by parking the rehri alongside the road, which could lead to an accident,” he said.

A case in this regard was registered under Section 283 (punishment for causing danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) at the Sector 5 police station.