11 test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 11 new cases of Covid on Friday, taking the active count to 73. While there was no fresh fatality, 10 patients got the better of the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

Five infected in Panchkula district

Panchkula: Five fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. No fresh fatality was reported on Friday. Of the 44,213 cases reported from the district so far, 43,777 patients have been cured. There are now 22 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. — TNS

Six new cases in Mohali district

Mohali: Six persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, while four patients recovered from the disease in the district. However, no death was reported from the district on Friday. Meanwhile, a total of 20,27,990 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,43,594 people have been given the first dose and 8,52,447 the second dose too. Besides, 31,949 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 76,656 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 17 were given the jab till Friday. — TNS