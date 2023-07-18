11 trains on Kalka-Shimla section cancelled till Aug 6

Ambala, July 17
As many as 11 trains on the Kalka-Shimla section under the Ambala division of Northern Railway will remain temporarily cancelled till August 6. The section was the worst affected due to heavy rain, waterlogging, landslides and falling of trees.
As per the Railways, Kalka-Shimla train numbers 04543, 72451, 52451, 52453, 52459 and 52455, and Shimla-Kalka train number 52456, 72452, 04544, 52460 and 52452 will remain cancelled till August 6.
According to railway officials, the Ropar-Daulatpur chowk section was declared fit for train operation today.
Railway officials said there was massive waterlogging over the tracks, breaches of railway track at more than 70 sites in the Ambala division, especially on Sirhind-Ropar-Nangal Dam-Daulatpur Chowk, Ambala-Chandigarh-Kalka, Chandigarh-Sahnewal, Saharanpur-Ambala and Rajpura-Bathinda sections.
Both passenger and freight train operations were hampered since July 9. Trains were diverted, short terminated, short originated and cancelled.
