11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 24

An 11-year-old boy, Sehbaaj Singh, died after a toy train he was riding overturned at the Nexus Elante mall here. In the accident, which occurred on the evening of June 22, Sehbaaj’s cousin escaped unhurt.

The boy was in the third and last compartment of the toy train when it overturned while taking a turn in the plaza area of the mall. He sustained a severe head injury and got trapped under the compartment. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Will examine norms for gaming zones: DC The police have registered an FIR to investigate the tragic accident, resulting in the death of 11-year-old child. The ADC has been asked to examine the regulations for gaming zones in Elante and other parts of Chandigarh. Vinay Pratap Singh, DC

Sehbaaj was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries.

His uncle, Jatinder Pal Singh, has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the accident was caused by negligence on part of the toy train driver, Sourav. The family had come from Siana village in Nawanshahr district to spend the evening at the mall. He was accompanied by his wife, sister-in-law and nephew Sehbaaj.

The police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station. Sourav, who resides at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), was arrested on Sunday and later released on bail.

A spokesperson for the mall said, “We were informed about the unfortunate incident involving one of the service providers working on our premises. Our emergency response ream rushed the victim to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The local police station was informed immediately. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities in this regard and deeply sympathise with the family”.

