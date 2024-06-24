11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

In a freak accident, an 11-year-old boy died after a toy train he was riding on at Nexus Elante Mall overturned on June 22.

Victim Shahbaz Singh had come to the mall with his family.

Sources said the toy train’s compartment overturned, leaving the victim injured. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have impounded the toy train and registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station.

Nexus Elante spokesperson said, “We were informed about the unfortunate incident involving one of the service providers working on our premises. Our Emergency Response Team rushed the victim to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, and the local police station was informed immediately. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities in this regard and deeply sympathise with the family.”

