Chandigarh, June 24
In a freak accident, an 11-year-old boy died after a toy train he was riding on at Nexus Elante Mall overturned on June 22.
Victim Shahbaz Singh had come to the mall with his family.
Sources said the toy train’s compartment overturned, leaving the victim injured. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have impounded the toy train and registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station.
Nexus Elante spokesperson said, “We were informed about the unfortunate incident involving one of the service providers working on our premises. Our Emergency Response Team rushed the victim to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, and the local police station was informed immediately. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities in this regard and deeply sympathise with the family.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along
Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM
Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...
Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail
A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti says...
11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh
Police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the...