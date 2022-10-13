11-year-old drowns in Sarangpur pond

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Botanical Garden, near Sarangpur, here this evening. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Sameer, a resident of Khuda Lahora.

The victim and his friend Priyanshu had gone to play in the garden. Although there is fencing around the pond, the two managed to cross it. “Sameer was playing near the pond when he suddenly slipped and fell into it,” the police said. The victim’s friend raised the alarm, following which four gardeners present nearby rushed to the pond and started looking for him. The police, fire department and civil defence were alerted, and soon their teams, including two divers, rushed to the spot.

Mohd Sameer

One of the gardeners said it took divers at least an hour to find the victim and retrieve the body. Sameer was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Victim’s father Mohammad Zahid said they were at the GMSH-16, where their younger son was admitted. After he was discharged in the afternoon, they took him home, but couldn’t find their elder son Sameer.

“I initially thought he was playing near the house. Around 4.30 pm, policemen came to my house and informed me about the incident,” he said.

“I am not sure what happened to my son, whether he slipped or someone pushed him into the pond,” he added. The body has been kept at the GMSH mortuary and inquest proceedings have been initiated.