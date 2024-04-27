11 years on, police nab PO in 2 cases

Chandigarh, April 26
A proclaimed offender (PO), who had been on the run for the past over 11 years, has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.
The accused has been identified as Dharambir, alias Pital, a resident of
Zirakpur. He was declared a PO in two cases, including one of robbery.
The police said the accused was booked in a case under the Arms Act and for planning a dacoity in May 2011. He was declared a PO by the court on March 12, 2013.
In another case, the UT police had booked him for similar offences in August 2011. On September 1, 2012, he was declared a PO in this case too.
The police said while on the run, the accused kept changing his residence to evade arrest.
“He is involved in four more cases of robbery, dacoity burglary and motor vehicle theft registered in Chandigarh,” the police added.
