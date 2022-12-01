112 commandos pass out of ITBP training centre at Bhanu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

As many as 112 commandos, including 17 women, passed out from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Basic Training Centre at Bhanu near here on completion of their course today.

The commandos, including 12 personnel from police forces of five different states, were from the 4th Female Commando Course of six-week duration and the 98th Male Commando Course of 10-week duration.

The trainees were prepared mentally and physically to meet varied challenges in adverse conditions and trained vigorously in various skills like heli-slithering, firing, swimming, unarmed combat and close quarter battle drills. ITBP personnel who successfully complete this course are posted in Indian missions abroad, on VIP protection duties and the National Security Guards.

During the course, Constable Sheela of the 29th Battalion was adjudged the best female commando, Constable Veermati of the 26th Battalion the best firer, Constable Laxmi Jaithi of the 5th Battalion the best in physical training and Constable Madhuri of the 29th Battalion as the best in outdoor activity.

Among males, Constable Vinod Kumar of the 27th Battalion was adjudged the best commando, Constable Dhruva Jyoti of the Assam Police the best firer, Constable Mari Basar of the 20th Battalion the best in physical training and Constable Kirtikonrai of the 7th Battalion as the best in outdoor activity.

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, felicitated the top performers and gave away prizes and certificates. Stating that the training curriculum for commandos was regularly reviewed and updated to meet the present and futuristic requirements, he exhorted them to maintain high professional standards.