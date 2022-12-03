12 ASI aspirants booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The police have booked 12 applicants for submitting multiple applications with different particulars for the recruitment of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in Chandigarh Police. The FIR has been registered under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the IPC.

Sources said the suspects had filed at least 122 applications, which had common pictures of the aspirants but different particulars.

In September, the police had advertised 49 posts of ASI. A total of 15,802 applications were received.

The Department of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, PU, was assigned the task of scrutinising the applications. The FIR has been registered on a complaint by the department’s Chief Coordinator, PK Sharma.

The recruitment of ASIs has been opened after a gap of 13 year. The earlier recruitment was held in 2009.