12 challaned under Tobacco Control Act in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, March 14
A team of the district Health Department raided kiosks in Zirakpur and issued 12 challans for violation of the Tobacco Control Act.
District Health Officer Subhash Kumar and Senior Medical Officer Sangeeta Jain said during the raids conducted by Food Safety Officer Ravinandan Goyal, challans were also issued to persons smoking in public places at local bus stand, Patiala Chowk and Preet Colony and a fine of Rs2,400 was collected from them.
He appealed to the school authorities to immediately inform the Health Department if there was a tobacco shop within 100 yards from the outer wall of the school as no tobacco products were to be sold near the school as per law. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...