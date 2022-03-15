12 challaned under Tobacco Control Act in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 14

A team of the district Health Department raided kiosks in Zirakpur and issued 12 challans for violation of the Tobacco Control Act.

District Health Officer Subhash Kumar and Senior Medical Officer Sangeeta Jain said during the raids conducted by Food Safety Officer Ravinandan Goyal, challans were also issued to persons smoking in public places at local bus stand, Patiala Chowk and Preet Colony and a fine of Rs2,400 was collected from them.

He appealed to the school authorities to immediately inform the Health Department if there was a tobacco shop within 100 yards from the outer wall of the school as no tobacco products were to be sold near the school as per law. —