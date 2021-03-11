12 children in Chandigarh get benefits under PM CARES scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today handed over a letter from the Prime Minister, “Sneh Patra”, PM CARES for children passbook, health cards, wrist watches and shoulder bags to 12 children under the PM CARES for children scheme.

The scheme aims to support children, orphaned during the Covid pandemic from March 11 last year to February 28. It ensures comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner and their well-being through health insurance. It empowers them through education and equips them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age.

In Chandigarh, these children are getting financial benefits of Rs 4,000 per month, as a sponsorship under the Mission Vatsalya. In addition to the PM CARES for children scheme, children are also given financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month under the “PARVARISH” scheme of the Chandigarh administration.

The District Child Protection Unit has identified 287 children under the “PARVARISH” scheme till date and disbursed Rs 1.30 crore in the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Under the PM CARES scheme, children are entitled to various benefits and services, including a pro-rata amount credited in the account of each identified child such that the corpus for each child becomes Rs 10 lakh at the time of attaining 18 years of age.

Ex gratia of Rs 50,000 per deceased parent from the state disaster response refund has been provided to 12 children as per the direction of the MHA, scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum is being provided to school going children of Class I to XII etc.

Aim to support children orphaned during Covid