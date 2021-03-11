12 deaths, 1,029 head of cattle affected in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 13

Twelve cows have died due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the district so far while the active case count stands at 1,029.

Mianpur Changar village near Khijrabad in Kharar has reported the maximum six mortalities till now. Officials though confirmed that no mortality was reported today, adding that fatalities, mostly cows, are sporadic in the district. As many as 356 head of cattle have recovered from the virus.

“The consumption of milk is safe as long as it is boiled. There is no need to panic,” said Harpreet Singh of Animal Husbandry Department, Mohali.

To prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease in the city, the Mohali administration has banned cattle fairs in the district for 30 days as per the advisory of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Helpline numbers have been issued for the prevention and treatment of the disease. Teams of the department are giving free vaccination to animals to protect them from the disease.

Deputy Director Sangeeta Toor said, “Eighteen teams have been formed in the district. Free vaccine is being given to animals by the department. So far, 1,090 animals have been vaccinated. Animals suffering from the disease are also being treated free of cost. With proper treatment and care, the animal becomes completely healthy in two to three weeks.”

A shelter for stray animals suffering from lumpy skin disease has been set up at the Municipal Corporation, Phase I.

For assistance related to the disease, one can contact Nitin Gautam (98720-20045) for areas in Kharar tehsil, Abdul Majeed (98152-54200) for Mohali tehsil and Abhishek Arora (8437932244) for Dera Bassi tehsil. At the district level, Harpreet Singh (9815662299) can be contacted for assistance.