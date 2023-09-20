12 gold biscuits seized at airport

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 19

Acting on passengers’ profiling, the Customs staff of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport intercepted two persons arriving from a Dubai-Chandigarh flight and recovered 12 gold biscuits weighing 1,400 gm worth Rs 83 lakh.

Officials said the gold biscuits were being smuggled in a cigarette pack. The duo was arrested. On December 31 last year, Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.60 crore from a passenger arriving from Dubai. The officials recovered six rectangular pouches pasted inside the underwear of the passenger.

