12 Kharar MC councillors join Aam Aadmi Party

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 23

As many as 12 sitting councillors – nine from the Congress and three Independents - of the Kharar Municipal Council have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Cabinet Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan cheering the move.

Till now, Ram Saroop Sharma was the only councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party in the House. Sources said, some more councillors were making up their mind and would decide soon.

Out of the total 27 seats, the Congress had 10, SAD eight, AAP one and the remaining eight are Independent councillors. In the House of 27, 18 councillors are required to remove the SAD president from the office.

Most of the councillors quit saying they were upset because of no development work in their wards.

SAD’s Jaspreet Kaur Longia (Ward No. 19) is the president, Gurdeep Kaur senior vice-president, and Jasbir Singh Rana is the vice-president in the Kharar Municipal Council.

#anmol gagan maan #Kharar #Mohali