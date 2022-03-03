12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

Twelve of the total 27 Panchkula students, who were struck in war-torn Ukraine, have already arrived safely to their homes in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said they were in touch with the families of the remaining 15 students, who were still stranded in Ukraine. “All necessary and latest information is being shared with the families of the students,” he said, adding that to tackle the crisis, the state government had already set up a control room in Faridabad.

He said they had shared the information of the stranded Panchkula students with the state-level nodal officer for the Ukraine crisis and all efforts were being made by the district administration, in coordination with the state and Central governments, to ensure their safe return to the country.

The SDM and other senior officials of the district administration also visited the families of the stranded students and those who have returned home. The parents of the students, who had arrived home safely, have heaved a sigh of relief.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Monday directed DCs to form teams of officials to contact the families of the students stranded in Ukraine.