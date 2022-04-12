12 Shemrock School students make it to NDA

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

Twelve students of Shemrock Senior Secondary School have been selected in the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.

Divulging details while honouring students Shemrock School Principal Prineet Sohal said, “Twelve students have been selected in the NDA from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Shemrock Senior Secondary School.”

“These 12 students, include Udaibir Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Vishesh Sood, Akshansh Aggarwal, Abhay Singh Raghav, Tanmay Sharma, Rythm Mahajan, Harmanveer Singh, Anurag Chauhan, Aniket Kahol, Arpit Parashar and Swastik,” the school principal added.

Since it’s the first AFPI course in 2013, the school had inducted 180 cadets into the NDA, he said. He further said 31 students of the school had cleared UPSC examination.

The Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Boys, Air Cmdre Nitin Sathe said, “This institute trains boys of Punjab to join defence forces.”