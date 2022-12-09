12 SHOs shifted in khaki rejig at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, December 8

Police officers, including station house officers (SHOs), will have to forgo their postings irrespective of the fact that they are supported by a VVIP or having any political support, if they are non-performing.

Issuing the transfer orders of 12 SHOs in a reshuffle at the district level, SSP Sandeep Garg said he was not in favour of reshuffling of the police staff, but if found non-performing, the step had to be taken.

Emphasising that there was zero-tolerance towards non-performance, the SSP said SHOs were bound to deliver for what they had been positioned. Garg added that they would not sustain VVIP support or political support culture in the district.

“The police are to be made a disciplined force and all officers are to deliver for what they have been deployed for,” he added.

Majri SHO Inspector Himmat Singh, Kharar city SHO Inspector Sunil Kumar and Handesra SHO Sub-Inspector Hardeep Singh have been transferred to the Police Lines.

The new transfer orders have triggered panic among other SHOs.

As per the orders issued by the district police authorities, the key transfers include Airport SHO Inspector Gabbar Singh, who has been shifted to Mataur, Sadar Kharar SHO Inspector Yogesh Kumar as SHO, Block Majri, Sadar Kurali SHO Sub-Inspector Bhagatvir Singh as Sadar Kharar SHO and Sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh, who has been transferred from the Police Lines to the Kharar City police station as its SHO.